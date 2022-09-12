Singapore gurdwara conducts free English classes for friends from Punjab

Khalsa Dharmak Sabha English classes in progress – Photo: KDS Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Khalsa Dharmak Sabha (KDS) has re-started its English classes for friends from Punjab. Held on Sundays from 1pm to 2pm, the classes are conducted free of charge by Dr Rohit Bhatnagar, an associate professor at Nanyang Business School, according to an entry at the gurdwara’s social media platform.

