Cricketer Virandeep back to Nepal, this time with Kathmandu Kantipur

By Asia Samachar | Nepal |

Virandeep Singh must have made an impression in his first outing at Nepal’s professional cricket league that he has been tapped again this year.

Virandeep has been drafted to play for Kathmandu Kantipur in Nepal’s inaugural T20 franchise cricket league hosted by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN). It is set to take place from Sept 24 to Oct 22, 2022.

He will be playing alongside the local squad in addition to Thisara Perera, DS Weerakkody , Kamindu Mendis, and Dhanahjaya De Silva according to a note on Malaysian Cricket Association’s social media page.

“Malaysian Cricket is proud of Virandeep Singh. These global leagues will only accelerate his growth in cricket creating a brighter future that will work hand in hand with his commitment to the sport,” it added.

In 2019, Virandeep made history as the first Malaysian cricket player to make it into the professional league when he joined Chitwan Tigers for the 4th Edition of the Everest Premier League 2021, Nepal’s biggest T20 cricket tourney.

RELATED STORY:

Virandeep hits major cricket milestone (Asia Samachar, 10 July 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here