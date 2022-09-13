Jahanvir Darius Singh Chall (1988 – 2022), Bukit Tunku / Asia Pacific University

JAHANVIR DARIUS SINGH CHALL

12.7.1988 – 11.9.2022

Son of the Late Mr Jasbir Singh Chall s/o Sadu Singh and Mdm Devindar Kaur d/o Dulla Singh, and brother of Ms Baneesha Lacombe

Passed away on 11th September 2022, leaving behind his beloved mother, sister and brother-In-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins and relatives, friends and colleagues

A rare talent, a compassionate human being, Taken Too Soon

He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all.

Cortege will depart at from residence No. 20, Jalan Tunku, Bukit Tunku, KL at 1:00pm on Thursday 15th September 2022, for Cremation at 2:00pm at the Nirwana Crematorium, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Shah Alam

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on Sunday, 18th September 2022 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For any further information, please contact Balram at 017-3321845

﻿

| Entry: 13 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

