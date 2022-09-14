Parkash Kaur d/o Late Giani Mohinder Singh Chakarvarthy (1948 – 2022), Petaling Jaya

PARKASH KAUR D/O LATE GIANI MOHINDER SINGH CHAKARVARTHY
5.9.1948 – 14.9.2022
Parents: Daleep Kaur & Late Giani Mohinder Singh Chakarvarthy
Husband: Late Sardar Ram Singh Ji (TNB)
Children:
Devinder Singh/ Davinder Kaur
Surinder Kaur/Gurchan Singh
Satwant Kaur/ Late Jasbir Singh
Late Balvinder Singh/Rekha Verma
Harjinder Singh/Khushpreet Dalal
Late Tripetpal Singh
Grandchildren:
Jasveen Kaur
Urmesh Singh
Harveen Singh
Melvinder Singh
Harmeet Kaur
Pareen Kaur
Roshanpreet Singh
Manvesh Singh
Ronit Singh
Sujalpreet Singh
Brother / Spouse:
Tejinder Singh & Pritam Kaur
Jaswinder Singh & Inderjeet Kaur – Australia
Dalwinder singh
Sisters / Spouse:
Pushpinder Kaur & Vijender Persad
Herinder Kaur
Saskaar / Cremation: 10am to 12pm, 15 September 2022 (Thursday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur (Cortege arrives at 10am; Sukhmani Sahib 11am; Saskaar/Cremation: 12pm)
Path da Bhog: 24 September 2022 (Saturday), 10am, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Contact:
Devinder Singh 012 376 2859
Harjinder Singh 014 634 8323
From a cotton soft touch, to the gentle smile. Thru thick and thin, our iron lady defeated it all. From a loving daughter to the cycle of a loving grandma, she wore a cape and and became our hero. May your cape now lead you to the gates of heaven and always shower your blessings on us.
| Entry: 14 Sept 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here