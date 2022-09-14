Parkash Kaur d/o Late Giani Mohinder Singh Chakarvarthy (1948 – 2022), Petaling Jaya

PARKASH KAUR D/O LATE GIANI MOHINDER SINGH CHAKARVARTHY

5.9.1948 – 14.9.2022

Parents: Daleep Kaur & Late Giani Mohinder Singh Chakarvarthy

Husband: Late Sardar Ram Singh Ji (TNB)

Children:

Devinder Singh/ Davinder Kaur

Surinder Kaur/Gurchan Singh

Satwant Kaur/ Late Jasbir Singh

Late Balvinder Singh/Rekha Verma

Harjinder Singh/Khushpreet Dalal

Late Tripetpal Singh

Grandchildren:

Jasveen Kaur

Urmesh Singh

Harveen Singh

Melvinder Singh

Harmeet Kaur

Pareen Kaur

Roshanpreet Singh

Manvesh Singh

Ronit Singh

Sujalpreet Singh

Brother / Spouse:

Tejinder Singh & Pritam Kaur

Jaswinder Singh & Inderjeet Kaur – Australia

Dalwinder singh

Sisters / Spouse:

Pushpinder Kaur & Vijender Persad

Herinder Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 10am to 12pm, 15 September 2022 (Thursday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur (Cortege arrives at 10am; Sukhmani Sahib 11am; Saskaar/Cremation: 12pm)

Path da Bhog: 24 September 2022 (Saturday), 10am, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Devinder Singh 012 376 2859

Harjinder Singh 014 634 8323

From a cotton soft touch, to the gentle smile. Thru thick and thin, our iron lady defeated it all. From a loving daughter to the cycle of a loving grandma, she wore a cape and and became our hero. May your cape now lead you to the gates of heaven and always shower your blessings on us.

| Entry: 14 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

