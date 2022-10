Sardarni Sita Kor @ Pritam Kaur (1945 – 2022), Kampung Pandan, KL

WaheGuru Ji Ka Khalsa WaheGuru Ji Ki Fateh

Kale Aveh Nanaka Sade Uthe Jahe

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother

SARDARNI SITA KOR @ PRITAM KAUR

19.5.1945 – 8.10.2022

Daughter of Late Sardar Surjan Singh Gill (Village: Lucknow, District: Ropar) and Late Sardarni Rattan Kaur (Village: Sainfalpur, District: Rupnagar, formerly known as Ropar)

Our dearest mother departed peacefully on the evening of SATURDAY, 8 Oct 2022

Beautiful soul, loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and long-serving Sevadar

Cortege will depart from No. 14, Jalan Belangkas 2, Kampung Pandan, 55100, Kuala Lumpur at 9am, Sunday, 9th Oct 2022.

Saskaar will be at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) on SUNDAY, 9th October 2022, from 10am to 12pm

Leaving behind and will be dearly missed by:

Spouse: Sardar Kehar Singh Mullon son of Late Sardar Hari Singh Mullon (Seremban)

Children / Spouse / Grandchildren & Spouse / Great-Grandchildren:

Manjeet Kaur (LLB) / Kerdip Singh / Suresh Singh (UK) & Jolanta Tauraite, Dr. Nita Kaur / Ayaan Hans Singh, Balraj Singh (LLB) / Sunita Chhabra (Bsc. Hons) / Thanraj Singh (LLB), Dr. Thanmidraaj Kaur, Thanjeetraaj Kaur (MEng. Hons)

Late Sardar Sukhwinderjeet Singh (B.A Econs)

Manmit Kaur (LLB) / Late Sardar Sovinder Singh (Arch.) / Dr. Jasdev Singh (Ireland), Jaidev Singh, Gurdeesh Kaur (Banking) / Harbhajan Singh (IT Consulting – Sydney) / Balvinder Singh, Bhavanjodh Singh

Siblings / Spouse: Sardar Mohinder Singh / Sardarni Harbans Kaur, Sardar Pritam Singh / Sardarni Sant Kaur, Sardarni Sarjit Kaur / Sardar Swaran Singh and Sardarni Harmendar Kaur / Sardar Nerwair Singh

Sahej Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardas details will follow

PLEASE TREAT THIS AS OUR PERSONAL INVITATION

For further details please contact Balraj (013 323 8118), Manmit (012 315 6081), Manjeet (012 517 1339)



Entry: 9 Oct 2022



