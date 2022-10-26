Sikh cricketer dons Dutch jersey

Vikramjit Singh

Sikh cricketer Vikramjit Singh was part of the Dutch team that competed at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The tourney, which is the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, runs from Oct 16 to Nov 13. Born in Punjab, Vikramjit Singh’s family moved to the Netherlands when he was seven.

BORN: January 09, 2003, Cheema Khurd, Punjab

AGE: 19y 290d

BATTING STYLE: Left hand Bat

BOWLING STYLE: Right arm Medium fast

PLAYING ROLE: Opening Batter

