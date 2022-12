Mata Ranjit Kaur Gill (1937 — 2022), Batu Gajah

Ghale Aave Nanka, Sade Uthi Jahe

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

From GOD we are sent, to GOD we return

MATA RANJIT KAUR GILL D/O SOHAN SINGH GILL

w/o Late Sardar Mohan Singh

s/o Nand Singh (Batu Gajah)

(1937 — 2022)

Village: Sabrah, Amritsar

With profound grief & sadness we mourn the loss of our beloved Mum, a devoted Sikh.

Passed away peacefully on 9th December 2022.

Your love and spirit will be forever engraved in our hearts.

Our mum will be sorely missed and loved dearly.

May her good deeds and kind soul be rewarded by Waheguru Ji.

A loving & caring Mother to Children & Spouses

Devraj Singh & Cecilie Hauge

Roshan Kaur

Harvinder Kaur & Kuldip Singh

Very loving Naniji to

Rhea Preet Kaur Randhawa

Very loving Dadiji to

Tor Andre Hauge Sandhu

Emil Hauge Sandhu

Last respects on Sunday, 11 December 2022 (Sunday) at No. 132, Jalan Taman Bukit Desa, 58100 K.L. from 10a.m. to 12.30p.m.

followed at Shamshan Bhoomi (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) from 12.30p.m.

Saskar / Cremation: 2.30p.m., 11 December 2022 (Sunday) at Shamshan Bhoomi (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

For Further Details Please Contact:

Kuldip Singh +6012 -297 4136

Ajitpal Singh +6012 -240 2191



| Entry: 10 Dec 2022 | Source: Family