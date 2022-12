Poorn Kaur d/o Soojan Singh (1941-2022), Selayang

POORN KAUR D/O SOOJAN SINGH

Age: 81 Years

Husband: Gurmej Singh s/o Fauja Singh

Children / Spouse:

Hardeep Singh / Harjit Kaur

Harjeet Kaur / Harban Singh

Saranjeet Kaur / Giani Daljit Singh

Sukhdev Singh / Nermaljit Kaur

Gurcharan Singh / Ranjit Kaur

Last respects will be held at No. 23 & 25, Jalan 18C, Selayang Baru, 68100, Batu Caves, Selangor, on Dec 11, 2022 (Sunday)

Kirtan will be held at residence from 9.30am, Dec 11, 2022 (Sunday)

Saskaar / Funeral: Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, on Dec 11, 2022 (Sunday). Time to be updated

Contact:

Hardeep S. (Deep) 012-2286474

Sukhdev Singh (Sukhay) 012-2115007

Giani Daljit Singh 017-8729924



| Entry: 11 Dec 2022 | Source: Family