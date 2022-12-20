Dense fog engulfs Punjab, poor visibility from Chandigarh to Lahore

By Asia Samachar | Panjab |

The entire Punjab, on both sides of the India-Pakistan border, is engulfed with dense fog that has forced airports and highways to close. So, if you’re travelling, you better take note.

Travellers in north India, including the journey from Delhi to Amritsar, experienced dense fog for the second morning in a row, with visibility dropping to 0 metres in Bhatinda and Amritsar, according to local reports. Flights to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh had been cancelled or rerouted.

Across the border, the M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura was closed due to dense fog was closed two days ago due to dense fog. The visibility on the Indus Highway of Rajanpur was also reduced to zero.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has announced that schools will open at 10am for the next one month as a safeguard from poor visibility.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.