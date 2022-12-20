Doctor G: A heartwarming comedy drama

Ayushmann Khurrana (left) and Rakul Preet Singh stars in Doctor G

By Movie Walla | Movie Review |

Doctor G is about romance, camaraderie and struggles in the gynaecology department. Things get tense with the arrival of Uday Gupta, the lone male resident in the department. It does not help that Uday (Ayushmann Khurrana) is bent on becoming an orthopedic doctor. And he truly believes that gynaecology is a subject made for females.

At the department, he starts befriending his female colleagues. In time, he started going heads over heels for Dr Fatima Siddiqui (Rakul Preet Singh). Here comes the drama. Fatima is about to get engaged to someone.

Uday also has to work under the radar of strict Dr Nandini Shrivastav (Shefali Shah), a demanding but just superior.

The movies also deals with the issue of abortion, though only on the surface. It does not go deeper on the conflicts that arise from the emotive subject.

Ayushmann’s recent good runs at the box office included Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho and Bala. he also stared in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Andhadhun.

The comedy drama directed by Anubhuti Kashyap is now playing on Netflix.

