Sardar Uttam Singh (1927 – 2022), Ex Muar

Gur Poorai Charanee Laiaa, Har Sa(n)g Sahaiee Paiaa

LOVING FATHER, GRANDFATHER & GREAT-GRANDFATHER

SARDAR UTTAM SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR BISHAN SINGH (EX MUAR)

Village: Jaura, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

May 1927 – 25 December 2022

Wife: Late Sardarni Ovtar Kaur @ Paramjit d/o Late Sohan Singh

Children/ Spouses:

Rajvinder Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur

Kashvinder Singh / Satwant Kaur

Harcharan Kaur @ Nita / Rajinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Treshanraj Singh / Gurpreet Kaur

Manisharaj Kaur / Karanvir Singh

Haroshanraj Singh Sidhu / Dherej Kaur

Akashwinder Singh

Vishaalraj Singh Sidhu

Great Granddaughter: Jasmahi Kaur

Rehras & Kirtan: 6th January 2023 (Friday), from 6pm to 8pm, at 16 Jalan Suria 3, Taman Suria, Johor Bahru followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Path da Bhog: 7th January 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Humbly accept this as our personal invitation

Contact:

Raj 012 3028001

Kash 016 7502893

﻿

Entry: 3 Jan 2023

