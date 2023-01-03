Sardar Uttam Singh (1927 – 2022), Ex Muar

Gur Poorai Charanee Laiaa, Har Sa(n)g Sahaiee Paiaa
LOVING FATHER, GRANDFATHER & GREAT-GRANDFATHER
SARDAR UTTAM SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR BISHAN SINGH (EX MUAR)
Village: Jaura, Tarn Taran, Amritsar
May 1927 – 25 December 2022
Wife: Late Sardarni Ovtar Kaur @ Paramjit d/o Late Sohan Singh
Children/ Spouses:
Rajvinder Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur
Kashvinder Singh / Satwant Kaur
Harcharan Kaur @ Nita / Rajinder Singh
Grandchildren:
Treshanraj Singh / Gurpreet Kaur
Manisharaj Kaur / Karanvir Singh
Haroshanraj Singh Sidhu / Dherej Kaur
Akashwinder Singh
Vishaalraj Singh Sidhu
Great Granddaughter: Jasmahi Kaur
Rehras & Kirtan: 6th January 2023 (Friday), from 6pm to 8pm, at 16 Jalan Suria 3, Taman Suria, Johor Bahru followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Path da Bhog: 7th January 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Humbly accept this as our personal invitation
Contact:
Raj 012 3028001
Kash 016 7502893
