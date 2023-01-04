Sardarni Dhanwinderpal Kaur Gill (1952-2023)



ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDARNI DHANWINDERPAL KAUR GILL

Passed away peacefully on the 3rd January 2023, leaving behind:

Beloved Husband: Jaswandar Singh Ahluwalia

Daughters: Akrishek Kaur Bawa & Ahinis Kaur Sethi

Son: Kiret Singh

Sons-In-Law: Sukhpreet Singh Bawa & Deepu Sethi

Daughter-in-Law: Kareshma Kaur Ranjit Singh

Grandchildren: Inaam Kaur Bawa, Abhay Bir Singh Sethi, Nanaki Kaur Sethi & Soena Kaur Bawa

Viewing: 12.00pm to 2.30pm on the 6th of January 2023 at N1 Diamond Hall Nirvana Centre KL (Nirvana 2), 16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Bukit Seputih, 50460, Kuala Lumpur

Cremation (Saskar & Ardas): 2.30pm on the 7th of January 2023 at Nirvana Memorial Park (Shah Alam), Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1 Persiaran Jubli Perak Seksyen 21, 40300 Shah Alam

Path Da Bhog: 10.00am to 12.00pm on the 13th of January 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

﻿

| Entry: 4 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.