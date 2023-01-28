Jasbeer Kaur @ Nicky (1950 – 2023), Kuala Kangsar

JASBEER KAUR @ NICKY

3.2.1950 – 24.1.2023

Father: Late Mr. Fateh Singh (Kuala Kangsar)

Mother: Late Mdm Pretam Kaur (Kuala Kangsar)

Husband: Late Mahinder Singh (Klang)

Children / Spouse: Malvinder Kaur / Ruben

Grandchildren: Hayra Kaur & Kiriit Singh

Path da Bhog: 4th February 2023 (Saturday), from 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur. Guru ka langgar will be served thereafter.

Our family would love to thank everyone who supported us during these trying times with their outpouring love and thoughts.

Contact:

Baby (013-3235704)

Ruben (016-4112524)

| Entry: 28 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

