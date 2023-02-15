Rawang Sikhs set to raise RM2.4m to renovate gurdwara complex

ADIOS: Local Sikhs gather at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang on Jan 29, 2023, to say farewell to part of the gurdwara complex that will be demolised to make way for a new compex. – Photo: Supplied

It has been close to five decades since the 85-year-old gurdwara in Rawang last saw some major renovation. The local Sikhs have been building up plans for some time now for a makeover of one part of the gurdwara complex.

The time has finally come. Gurdwara Sahib Rawang (GSR) is moving forward with a definite plan for a major renovation of the complex that houses the langgar (kitchen and dining hall), granthi room and offices.

“This idea for gurdwara renovation and upgrading was mooted almost 20 years ago. The previous committees, together with the Sanggat, had laid the foundation, brick by brick, to get all the paperwork in order, and obtain necessary approvals from all the relevant departments,” GSR building committee chairman Harmendar Singh Khosa told Asia Samachar.

The proposed renovation will preserve the uniquely designed darbar sahib, the primary prayer hall. It was renovated in 1974 from the original wooden structure first built in 1938 to a concrete structure.

The new proposed building will have the following facilities: Langgar hall, kitchen, granthi quarters, pathi quarters, classrooms, storerooms, second darbar, parking bays, disable washrooms, office, Isteri Satsang room and Naujawan Room.

The renovation is estimated to cost RM3.4 million. The team are geared up to raise about RM2.4 million, taking into account that the RM650,000 already in the gurdwara’s coffer and another M374,000 raised at an event last month.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic had stalled our plans for a couple of years, we are today back on track,” he said.

He noted that the construction cost has gone up by some 30% to RM 3.4 million, mainly due to the higher cost of materials and labour.

“Our elders took the challenge to built this Gurdwara in 1938,” Harmender said at a high tea on Jan 29 to bid farewell to the old structure, say ardas (prayer) for the plans ahead and to kickoff of the fundraising campaign.

The existing building will be demolised in March, followed by piling works for the new structure.

“We can continue organising programmes at the gurdwara from next month onwards, but we will cater the food as the kitchen is no longer in operation,” he said.

The Gurdwara Sahib Rawang darbar sahib, renovated in 1974, will not be touched. – Photo: GSR Facebook

Recalling the gurdwara’s history, Harmender recalled the involvement of the late Babu Bachan Singh, then a Mining Overseer at the Rawang Tin Mines.

“Together with the Sanggat [congregation], he managed to convince the Rawang Mines Manager, Mr McCormick to allocate a piece of land for the construction of the Gurdwara. That piece of land is the very same one where we are standing on today. Babu Bachan Singh did the Secretary and Treasurer Sewa from then until the early 80s.

“The first structure of the Gurdwara was a wooden one, and the current concrete Darbar Sahib sits atop the very same foundation, at that same very height. The concrete base foundation has never been touched since,” he told the gathering.

Now, the team is looking towards building a complex that will serve the local Sikh community, consisting of some 150 families, for the next 50 years.

“This is our Gurdwara, where we have celebrated Gurpurbs, weddings, birthdays, deaths, amrit sanchaar, kirtan, samelan, Hola Mohalla and Vaisakhi games, and not forgetting Punjabi school. We have always stood together, old and new Sanggat side by side in this together, and now we invite everyone to take this huge big giant step to do it better, again, together,” he said.

The Rawang gurdwara is one of the earliest adopters in harnessing solar energy for a cleaner and more sustainable environment through the installation of 48 units of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) panels in 2016.

For 50 years, the gurdwara has also been harvesting rainwater. Concrete tanks collect and store rainwater for washing of cooking utensils and general cleaning.

HOW YOU CAN HELP? You can contact Harmendar Singh Khosa at +6016-6685900 for more details. Cheques can be made to GSR Building Fund (Account No: 8008 600 827, Bank: CIMB Bank).

