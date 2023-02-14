Shah Alam ladies visit Ulu Yam senior citizen centre, surrounding gurdwaras

Shah Alam ladies team visiting a number of gurdwaras in Selangor. Right: Master Daljit Singh briefing them on the Ulu Yam senior citizen retreat centre – Photo: Supplied



Istri Satsang of Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam visited a senior citizen retreat centre in Ulu Yam, Selangor, and a few nearby gurdwaras.

The trip, organised on a Monday (Feb 6), was to allow its members to spend time and mingle with residents of the centre. They also visited gurdwaras in Ulu Yam, Rasa and Serendah, as well as a Sikh campsite called the Khalsa Land. They donated groceries at all the places visited.

“This trip was an eye opener for us to come forward and do sewa [selfless service] and share more love with our old parents and the senior citizens,” said a team member.

