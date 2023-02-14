Sardarni Gurmail Kaur Charn Singh (1936 – 2023), Batu Caves

Tera Kiya Mitha Lage, Har Naam Padarth Nanak Mangeh
ਤੇਰਾ ਕੀਆ ਮੀਠਾ ਲਾਗੈ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਪਦਾਰਥੁ ਨਾਨਕੁ ਮਾਂਗੈ ॥
[Day by day we will let go of this loss but we will never let go of our love for you]
SARDARNI GURMAIL KAUR A/P CHARN SINGH
15.1.1936 – 14.2.2023
Age: 87 years old
Village: Purain
Wife of late Sardar Partap Singh
Hearse leaves at 10am, 15 February 2023 (Wednesday) from residence No. 29, PR2/4, Perdana Residence 2, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor
Cremation: 12pm, 15 February 2023 (Wednesday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew, Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Path da Bhog: 26 February 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30 am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul.
Children:
Jit Kaur & Gurcharan Singh
Rajinder Singh & Gursharan Kaur
Late Manjit Singh & Manjit Kaur
Inderjit Kaur & Late Jagdev Singh
Ranjit Singh & Ravinder Kaur
Grandchildren:
Harpreet Kaur & Rasvinderpall Singh
Sharanjit Kaur & Gurcharan Singh
Harveen Kaur & Dinash Singh
Manpreet Kaur & Sureshdip Singh
Gurvinder Singh & Kavita Kaur
Jasmeet Kaur
Balvinder Singh & Gurvina Kaur
Dilpreet Kaur
Ushvinder Kaur
Bhajanpreet Kaur
Ishpreet Kaur
Gurrajdev Singh
Great-grandchildren:
Jassimran Kaur
Samara Kaur
Simrita Kaur
Baneessha Kaur
Contact:
Charan 0193351786
Manpreet Kaur 016 979 0849
Jasmeet Kaur 016 289 3398
| Entry: 14 Feb 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.