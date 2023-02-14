Sardarni Gurmail Kaur Charn Singh (1936 – 2023), Batu Caves

Tera Kiya Mitha Lage, Har Naam Padarth Nanak Mangeh

ਤੇਰਾ ਕੀਆ ਮੀਠਾ ਲਾਗੈ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਪਦਾਰਥੁ ਨਾਨਕੁ ਮਾਂਗੈ ॥

[Day by day we will let go of this loss but we will never let go of our love for you]

SARDARNI GURMAIL KAUR A/P CHARN SINGH

15.1.1936 – 14.2.2023

Age: 87 years old

Village: Purain

Wife of late Sardar Partap Singh

Hearse leaves at 10am, 15 February 2023 (Wednesday) from residence No. 29, PR2/4, Perdana Residence 2, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Cremation: 12pm, 15 February 2023 (Wednesday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew, Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 26 February 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30 am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul.

Children:

Jit Kaur & Gurcharan Singh

Rajinder Singh & Gursharan Kaur

Late Manjit Singh & Manjit Kaur

Inderjit Kaur & Late Jagdev Singh

Ranjit Singh & Ravinder Kaur

Grandchildren:

Harpreet Kaur & Rasvinderpall Singh

Sharanjit Kaur & Gurcharan Singh

Harveen Kaur & Dinash Singh

Manpreet Kaur & Sureshdip Singh

Gurvinder Singh & Kavita Kaur

Jasmeet Kaur

Balvinder Singh & Gurvina Kaur

Dilpreet Kaur

Ushvinder Kaur

Bhajanpreet Kaur

Ishpreet Kaur

Gurrajdev Singh

Great-grandchildren:

Jassimran Kaur

Samara Kaur

Simrita Kaur

Baneessha Kaur

Contact:

Charan 0193351786

Manpreet Kaur 016 979 0849

Jasmeet Kaur 016 289 3398

﻿

| Entry: 14 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.