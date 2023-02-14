Sardarni Gurmail Kaur Charn Singh (1936 – 2023), Batu Caves

By -
0
64

Tera Kiya Mitha Lage, Har Naam Padarth Nanak Mangeh
ਤੇਰਾ ਕੀਆ ਮੀਠਾ ਲਾਗੈ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਪਦਾਰਥੁ ਨਾਨਕੁ ਮਾਂਗੈ ॥

[Day by day we will let go of this loss but we will never let go of our love for you]

SARDARNI GURMAIL KAUR A/P CHARN SINGH

15.1.1936 – 14.2.2023

Age: 87 years old

Village: Purain

Wife of late Sardar Partap Singh

Hearse leaves at 10am, 15 February 2023 (Wednesday) from residence No. 29, PR2/4, Perdana Residence 2, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Cremation: 12pm, 15 February 2023 (Wednesday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew, Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 26 February 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30 am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul.

Children:
Jit Kaur & Gurcharan Singh
Rajinder Singh & Gursharan Kaur
Late Manjit Singh & Manjit Kaur
Inderjit Kaur & Late Jagdev Singh
Ranjit Singh & Ravinder Kaur

Grandchildren:
Harpreet Kaur & Rasvinderpall Singh
Sharanjit Kaur & Gurcharan Singh
Harveen Kaur & Dinash Singh
Manpreet Kaur & Sureshdip Singh
Gurvinder Singh & Kavita Kaur
Jasmeet Kaur
Balvinder Singh & Gurvina Kaur
Dilpreet Kaur
Ushvinder Kaur
Bhajanpreet Kaur
Ishpreet Kaur
Gurrajdev Singh

Great-grandchildren:
Jassimran Kaur
Samara Kaur
Simrita Kaur
Baneessha Kaur

Contact:
Charan 0193351786
Manpreet Kaur 016 979 0849
Jasmeet Kaur 016 289 3398

﻿

| Entry: 14 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.

SHARE
Previous articlePunjabi Mother Tongue

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY