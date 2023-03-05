After Qatar, Italian airliner Neos links Amritsar to Toronto

By Prabhjot Singh | Canada |

Connecting Amritsar to North America may not be a priority for Indian air carriers – Air India and Indigo – but foreign airlines are taking it as a great business opportunity.

After Qatar Airways, Italian private airliner Neos has decided to airlink the Panjab city with Toronto with once-a-week service starting from April 6.

Just a week before the Panjabis celebrate Vaisakhi, their Khalsa Sirjana Divas and harvesting festival, Neos has a great gift wrapped for them with direct connectivity between Amrisar and Toronto.

Neos, which has already been operating a weekly Amritsar-Milan service, has now decided to extend its wings for Panjabi Diaspora by facilitating their direct flight to their choicest destination, Toronto. Insiders say that it has already got licenses to connect Amritsar with Vancouver (British Columbia) and Calgary (Alberta) but will start operating to the remaining Canadian destinations after success of Amritsar-Toronto-Amritsar flight.

Though foreign airlines have started operations out of Amritsar, the international airport named after the fourth Sikh Guru, however, is not adequately equipped. It does not have lounges for passengers. It also needs to upgrade other facilities for the air travellers.

(Prabhjot Singh is a veteran journalist with over three decades of experience of 14 years with Reuters News and 30 years with The Tribune Group, covering a wide spectrum of subjects and stories. He has covered Punjab and Sikh affairs for more than three decades besides covering seven Olympics and several major sporting events and hosting TV shows.)

