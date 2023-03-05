Sikh riders visit gurdwaras in KK, Sungai Siput, Chemor, TR, Bercham, Tambun, Gunong Rapat and Cameron Highlands

Chardikala Ride 6.0 bikers posing for a photo with the Sanggat of Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Siput in February 2023 – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 40 bikers from a number of Sikh bikers clubs came together last month to visit a number of gurdwaras with a small Sikh population in Perak and Cameron Highlands .

The Chardikala Ride 6.0 on Feb 11-12 visited gurdwaras in Kuala Kangsar, Sungai Siput, Chemor, Tanjung Rambutan, Bercham, Tambun and Gunong Rapat. The bikers also visited Victory Bridge in Kuala Kangsar.

They then continued their journey to Cameron Highlands to visit Gurdwara Sahib Brinchang and Gurdwara Sahib Tanah Rata where they stayed for a night.

The bikers come from groups like the Malaysian Punjabi Bikers, Ranggi Bikers and Santana Bikers.

The kicked off their travel from Gurdwara Sahib Subang in Selangor.

Their next ride, tentatively planned for before Vaisakhi, will cover gurdwaras in Negeri Sembilan. They are also mulling a ride to cover gurdwaras in Kedah and Hatyai, Thailand, towards the middle of this year.

