Gian Singh (1942 – 2023), (Ex NPC / MPC)

GIAN SINGH S/0 LATE UJAGAR SINGH

15.10.1942 – 13.3.2023

Age: 81

Village: Gumti Kalan, Rampura Phul; District: Bhatinda

Wife: Nasib Kaur Sidhu

Children / Spouses:

Dr Prabhjot Singh Sidhu & Anita Kaur Grewal Dr Simranjot Kaur Sidhu & Dr Ashish Patwala

Grandchildren:

Late Arien Singh Sidhu Arjun Singh Patwala Vihaan Singh Sidhu Alyra Kaur Sidhu Sonam Kaur Patwala Siana Kaur Patwala

Last respect: 15 March 2023 (Wednesday), from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 28, Pinggir Zaaba, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000, Kuala Lumpur.

Cremation / Saskaar: 2p.m. , 15 March 2023 (Wednesday) at Kampung Tunku Crematorium (MBPJ), (Add: 60, Jalan 51a/229, Kampung Tunku Petaling Jaya)

Akhand Path: 16 March 2023 (6 p.m.) (Thursday ) to 18 March 2023 (6 p.m.) (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Path da Bhog: 18 March 2023 (Saturday), from 6 p.m to 8 p.m, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

+6012 636 9092 (Rajpal)

+6012 281 5892 (Anita)

| Entry: 13 March 2023 | Source: Family

