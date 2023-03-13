ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ॥ ਸਚੀ ਦਰਗਹ ਜਾਇ ਸਚਾ ਪਿੜ ਮਲਿਆ॥

Gurmukh Janam Savār Dargah Chaliā॥ Sachee Dharageh Jae Sacha Pirr Malia||

(Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)

In Loving Memory

MATA BALWANT KAUR GURNEY

(1935 – 2023)

Taman Bagan Baru, Butterworth

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Mata Balwant Kaur Gurney (Daughter of Late Hardam Singh Gurney/ Late Mata Harnik Kaur) and wife of Late Toki Peritam Singh Dhaliwal (Son of Toki Pertab Singh Dhaliwal and Mata Rajh Kaur Chel)

Mata Balwant Kaur left this world for her heavenly abode on 22 February 2023, leaving behind

Siblings / Spouses:

Mata Sarjit Kaur Gurney (KL) / Toki Bose Singh Dhaliwal

Sdr Mohinder Singh Gurney (KL) / Sdrni Mohinder Kaur Chel

And Children, Grandchildren, Nephew, Nieces and family members who will mourn their loss.

Asa Di Var and Sukhmani Sahib will be held on Sunday, 19th March 2023 (6 am – 11 am) at Gurudwara Sahib Polis, 6 Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur (High Street Gurudwara)

Please treat this as a personal invitation. Your presence will be appreciated.

Contact: Dr Sangeeth +6012 -322 2177

| Entry: 13 March 2023 | Source: Family

