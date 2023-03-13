Made in HM Naval Base

Master tailor Dharam Singh led an amazing life, rising from a humble porter to club manager. Along the way, he had spent time in Singapore, Panjab, Malaya and then Canada. The Block2Blog, a wonderful blog on former residents of the British naval base in Singapore, captures his story, written by his brother Amarjit Singh.

All his passes moving up from a Hall-porter to Manager and then moving to Fernleaf Centre. – Photo: Family

My brother Mr Dharam Singh celebrated his 96th birthday in his home in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada with his two sons and their families; his two younger brothers and their families; relatives, close friends, including former residents of HM Naval Base who emigrated to Canada.

But his story starts from Singapore on 9th January 1927 where he was born and witnessed the trials and tribulations of the Second World War.

Dharam Singh studied in Admiralty Asian School until Standard III. When he was 12 years old, he left school to accompany our parents to their birthplace Punjab, India, for a visit and to bring his elder brother who had been staying with his grandparents, back to Singapore.

Unfortunately, the Second World War broke out and Dharam was forced to remain in Punjab. However, my teenage brother was not going to idle his time and moved to Karachi – now Pakistan – to study tailoring under the tutelage of our uncle. After successfully completing a prolonged apprenticeship, he returned to Singapore in 1949 and started a tailoring shop along West Hill Road.

His shop gradually attracted many locals especially those from our community. Word soon began to spread about his handiwork for making alterations to exacting measurements. What is more, a growing number of ladies who were used to wearing mended, patched, and shredded clothes during the 50s – which has become fashionable today – began streaming into his shop. His reputation also drew the attention of Malayan soldiers stationed here, who became the bulk of his customers.

Going to Malaya

The Army personnel took a liking for his warm, friendly, and soft-spoken disposition and often invited him to Malaya. But Dharam politely declined as he didn’t want to part from our family. Finally, with the blessings of my parents, he resolved to take advantage of business opportunities as they presented themselves and moved to Malaya with his wife where he served various Army units and camps stationed in different states.

While he was in India, Dharam tied the knot and in 1951 my elder sister and I formed the customary marriage entourage to bring the newly-weds to Singapore.

Young Dharam Singh – Photo: Family

When our dad Mr Maghar Singh (Sergeant 23) who served the Naval Police Force (1929-1960) retired, my brother returned to Singapore with his family to support us. We rented two rooms at the rear of the Sembawang Sikh Temple and in 1962 my dad and my two brothers combined their resources to build a house next to the temple, in which we all shifted into. Our new home was more comfortable with three large bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, and an open-air verandah.

Dharam enjoyed a friendly rapport with Navy and Army personnel. Picture shows an English Naval Officer looking regal, inspecting a Guard-of-Honour on board a ship attired in sherwani Dharam Singh stitched and also tied his turban. – Photo: Dharam Singh Family

After my dad retired from the Naval Police Force, one of his superiors offered him a post-retirement job at HMS Terror Officers’ Club. However, due to his limited knowledge of written English, he took brother Dharam Singh who spoke and wrote good English along with him to the interview.

True to his inkling, the interviewers found brother more suitable for the job and offered him the position of Hall-porter. And so began his career from sitting in a corner of the corridor, to becoming the Manager of the Club, residing in his own office, and earning the title Major- Domo (German, for Manager of a princely house).

As the Club expanded its operations, so did he assume more demanding responsibilities, including the position of assistant treasurer.

In 1971 following the British withdrawal, the Club changed its name to Terror Officers Club and in 1973 to Woodlands Officers Mess Annex.

One afternoon, while walking along the corridor towards the pantry for a drink, he overheard the management discussing about changing the cushion covers, curtains, and other renovation plans for the Club. To the surprise of everyone, Dharam politely interrupted the meeting and revealed he is also a professional tailor able to sew curtains and cushion covers.

Without any delay the Club brought his sewing machine to his office where he stitched all the cushion covers and curtains while carrying out his Managerial duties.

Wearing Crash Helmets

There was a minor incident which became very significant worth mentioning here.

A very good friend of my brother came riding on a Honda Cub to visit him at the Club. Unfortunately, he was stopped by the sentry at the entrance gate for not wearing a helmet. Since he was very law-abiding, he felt very uneasy being detained and called brother. Seeing he was unable to ride his little Cub, brother suggested he walk to his office even though it was far.

Dharam Singh meanwhile discovered that in July 1973 the United Kingdom had passed a Law requiring all motorcyclists to wear crash helmets which the sentry was enforcing. To cut the story short, Mr. Dharam Singh called the Senior Officer in-charge of the facility and explained to him that the Sikhs who fought several wars in several colonies in the Empire’s Navy, Army, Air Force, and Police, didn’t remove their Turbans and did not wear helmets, so why now?

This consequently led to enacting the Law that all Sikhs wearing Turbans need not have to wear helmets in the Naval Base. It is also believed that this episode was to have broader implications for Sikhs residing in other places.

On 1st Dec 1975 due to changes in the structure of the Club and Management, my brother left the club and joined New Zealand Fernleaf Center as General Clerical Officer One and retired at age 60 on 31st Dec 1987.

After his retirement he continued to offer his tailoring services which reinforced his belief in the importance of having a lifelong skill. Something he ingrained in my elder brother Sarjit Singh and me.

On 22 May 1989 he and his family emigrated to Canada, British Columbia where he bought a town house and converted a corner room for tailoring Punjabi suits, which not only helped him earn ‘pocket money’, but more importantly kept his mind and body agile. Presently he stays with his eldest son Raj, and his wife and their two daughters. Sadly, Dharam’s wife passed away few years ago due to illness.

A recent photo of Dharam Singh in Canada – Photo: Family

His Legacy

I credit my brother for what I am today. I spent my childhood growing up with him. He taught me how to read Punjabi poetry and how to tie a turban when I was young. He would write poetry and request me to practice reciting it in front of him. This built my self- confidence at a very young age and gave me the courage to recite poetry in the presence of large congregations in temples. After successfully completing my ‘A’ Levels in Singapore, he sent me to study Aviation Engineering in India and subsequently helped me in getting married.

I pray that everyone should be fortunate to have a brother like him. My Brother Made Me!

