14 March is Sikh New Year. Really?

Yesterday was 14 March. Many of you would have received Sikh New Year greetings. What’s this all about? We have received queries from a number of readers who wanted some clarification. For a quick understanding, check out this (2021) video, a discussion between Sikhri stalwarts Manpreet Singh and Harinder Singh. Key word: Nanakshahi. For the article on the video, click here.

