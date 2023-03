Malaysia | Event: The Grand Vaisakhi Event 2023, a signature event by Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), taking place April 6-9, 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.



The event will feature local and international kirtan jathas, including Singh Sahib Giani Harpal Singh (Fatehgarh Sahib) and Bhai Gagandeep Singh (Sri Ganga Nagar).



| Asia Samachar Public Service Announcement |