Pritam Kaur Teja Singh (1944 – 2023), Banir, Tapah

PRITAM KAUR D/O LATE TEJA SINGH

2.9.1944 – 23.3.2023

Village: Moga, Punjab

Husband: Late Bachan Singh s/o Late Sunder Singh

Children / Spouses:

Selvindar Kaur / Bawlant Singh Servender Singh / Paramjeet Kaur Manjit Kaur / Kalwant Singh Paramjit Kaur / Harnar Singh Manjit Singh / Sukdev Kaur

Grandchildren:

Amrita Kaur / Talvinderjit Singh Sandeep Singh Sumrita Kaur / Kelvinder Singh Survinder Kaur Narvinder Kaur Saritaa Kaur / Navinder Singh Nandeep Singh Jasvinder Kaur / Diness Tasvir Kaur Mandeep Kaur Jagveer Singh / Khisvinthapriya Reenadeep Kaur Arshveer Singh / Arvinjit Kaur Nirveer Singh Reshlinajit Kaur

Great grandchildren

Samrathjit Singh Amanat Kaur Nimrathjit Kaur

Cremation / Saskaar: 12.30pm, 24 March 2023 (Friday) at Bukit Hijau Crematorium, Tapah

Path da Bhog: 8 April 2023 (Saturday), from 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tapah, Perak

Contact:

Servender Singh / Lala (+6016 513 6971)

Manjit Singh (+6016 417 6447)

Talvinderjit Singh (+6019 515 3798)

Tasvir Kaur (+6014 211 8910)

You will always be part of us in our hearts and our prayers, we will miss you and fondly remember you in every moment of our life, Maa Ji ♥️

| Entry: 23 March 2023 | Source: Family

