Pritam Kaur Teja Singh (1944 – 2023), Banir, Tapah

By -
0
56

PRITAM KAUR D/O LATE TEJA SINGH

2.9.1944 – 23.3.2023

Village: Moga, Punjab

Husband: Late Bachan Singh s/o Late Sunder Singh

Children / Spouses:

  1. Selvindar Kaur / Bawlant Singh
  2. Servender Singh / Paramjeet Kaur
  3. Manjit Kaur / Kalwant Singh
  4. Paramjit Kaur / Harnar Singh
  5. Manjit Singh / Sukdev Kaur

Grandchildren:

  1. Amrita Kaur / Talvinderjit Singh
  2. Sandeep Singh
  3. Sumrita Kaur / Kelvinder Singh
  4. Survinder Kaur
  5. Narvinder Kaur
  6. Saritaa Kaur / Navinder Singh
  7. Nandeep Singh
  8. Jasvinder Kaur / Diness
  9. Tasvir Kaur
  10. Mandeep Kaur
  11. Jagveer Singh / Khisvinthapriya
  12. Reenadeep Kaur
  13. Arshveer Singh / Arvinjit Kaur
  14. Nirveer Singh
  15. Reshlinajit Kaur

Great grandchildren

  1. Samrathjit Singh
  2. Amanat Kaur
  3. Nimrathjit Kaur

Cremation / Saskaar: 12.30pm, 24 March 2023 (Friday) at Bukit Hijau Crematorium, Tapah

Path da Bhog: 8 April 2023 (Saturday), from 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tapah, Perak

Contact:
Servender Singh / Lala (+6016 513 6971)
Manjit Singh (+6016 417 6447)
Talvinderjit Singh (+6019 515 3798)
Tasvir Kaur (+6014 211 8910)

You will always be part of us in our hearts and our prayers, we will miss you and fondly remember you in every moment of our life, Maa Ji ♥️

| Entry: 23 March 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY