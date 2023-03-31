Looking sharp

Dane Gulati

By Asia Samachar | Thailand |

“Our third generation, Dane Gulati, tied the knot recently. Many of you have known Dane as a young lad and seen him grow up. He’s a good Ambassador for Raja’s!…Peep his signature style for one of his pre-wedding photoshoot looks!” – Bobby Gulati, director of Bangkok-based Rajas Fashions, a recent LinkedIn entry.

RELATED STORY:

AMCHAM Thailand recognises Bangkok Sikh tailor (Asia Samachar, 30 Oct 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.