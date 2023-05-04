Jewa Singh Dhillon (1930 – 2023), Klang, Selangor

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
JEWA SINGH DHILLON S/O KAPUR SINGH
8.12.1930 – 4.5.2023
Village: Taliyan, Punjab
Mr Jewa Singh passed away peacefully on Thursday, 4th May 2023, at the age of 93. An exemplary family patriarch who lived a full life right up to his final moments. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Madam Gurdial Kaur, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.
Children / Spouses:
Manjeet Kaur / Kuldip Singh
Dr. Ranjit Singh / Pauline Jamel
Awthar Singh / Pritam Kaur
Harbance Kaur / Jasbir Singh
Gurpal Kaur / Late Balwanter Singh
Grandchildren / Spouses:
Reshvin Kaur Brar / Updesh Singh Khinde
Dato’ Kelvinder Singh Brar
Late Ishvinder Singh Brar
Pavanjit Singh Ghuman / Chai Ke Li
Manvinjit Singh Ghuman
Keshvinder Singh Dhillon / Jaskiran Kaur Sidhu
Kevinder Singh Dhillon
Belvin Kaur Dhillon / Telvinder Singh Grewal
Reshkiran Kaur Dhillon
Tashvinder Singh Sidhu
Baldave Singh Dhillon
Simran Kaur Dhillon
Jasmin Kaur Sidhu
Jashkaran Singh Sidhu
Sukdev Singh Dhillon
Great Grandchildren:
Rishidesh Singh Khinde
Ronitdesh Singh Khinde
Raynadesh Kaur Khinde
Naomi Kaur Chai Ghuman
Zeeya Kaur Dhillon
Final respects at residence at 46, Jalan Kabong, Taman Gembira, 41100 Klang, Selangor on 5th May 2023, between 10am and 12:45pm.
Funeral Details on May 5 (Friday), 2023:
10.00am: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence.
12:45pm: Cortege leaves residence for Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang.
1:30pm: Last rites
Guru Ka Langgar will be served at Gurdwara Sahib Klang after the cremation.
Contact:
Awthar Singh: 012 675 8362
Dato’ Kelvinder: 012 321 8603
Keshvinder: 016 682 8712
| Entry: 4 May 2023 | Source: Family
