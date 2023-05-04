Jewa Singh Dhillon (1930 – 2023), Klang, Selangor

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

JEWA SINGH DHILLON S/O KAPUR SINGH

8.12.1930 – 4.5.2023

Village: Taliyan, Punjab

Mr Jewa Singh passed away peacefully on Thursday, 4th May 2023, at the age of 93. An exemplary family patriarch who lived a full life right up to his final moments. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Madam Gurdial Kaur, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.

Children / Spouses:

Manjeet Kaur / Kuldip Singh

Dr. Ranjit Singh / Pauline Jamel

Awthar Singh / Pritam Kaur

Harbance Kaur / Jasbir Singh

Gurpal Kaur / Late Balwanter Singh

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Reshvin Kaur Brar / Updesh Singh Khinde

Dato’ Kelvinder Singh Brar

Late Ishvinder Singh Brar

Pavanjit Singh Ghuman / Chai Ke Li

Manvinjit Singh Ghuman

Keshvinder Singh Dhillon / Jaskiran Kaur Sidhu

Kevinder Singh Dhillon

Belvin Kaur Dhillon / Telvinder Singh Grewal

Reshkiran Kaur Dhillon

Tashvinder Singh Sidhu

Baldave Singh Dhillon

Simran Kaur Dhillon

Jasmin Kaur Sidhu

Jashkaran Singh Sidhu

Sukdev Singh Dhillon

Great Grandchildren:

Rishidesh Singh Khinde

Ronitdesh Singh Khinde

Raynadesh Kaur Khinde

Naomi Kaur Chai Ghuman

Zeeya Kaur Dhillon

Final respects at residence at 46, Jalan Kabong, Taman Gembira, 41100 Klang, Selangor on 5th May 2023, between 10am and 12:45pm.

Funeral Details on May 5 (Friday), 2023:

10.00am: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence.

12:45pm: Cortege leaves residence for Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang.

1:30pm: Last rites

Guru Ka Langgar will be served at Gurdwara Sahib Klang after the cremation.

Contact:

Awthar Singh: 012 675 8362

Dato’ Kelvinder: 012 321 8603

Keshvinder: 016 682 8712

| Entry: 4 May 2023 | Source: Family

