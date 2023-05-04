By Movie Walla | Movie Review |

“Do you know how many times I’ve said I will not steal to get high…and one hour later I’m stealing to get high,” recalls Molly, a hardcore drug addict who tries to kick the habit.

Her drug addiction turns her world upside down. Her family, too.

This is the emotional journey captured in Four Good Days, a movie based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow.

The movie begins with the 31-year-old Molly begging her estranged mother Deb for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life.

Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction.

Watch the trials and tribulations endured by Molly and people close to her in this gripping movie.

