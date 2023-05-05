Autar Singh (1956 – 2023), Formerly Managing Director MKLand Holdings Bhd and Consultant Architect, Rimba Mulia

AUTAR SINGH S/O GURDIAL SINGH

28.1.1956 – 4.5.2023

(Formerly Managing Director MKLand Holdings Bhd and Consultant Architect, Rimba Mulia)

Village: Marauli Khurd; District: Ropar

Wife: Jan Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Amritpal Singh

Amanpreet Kaur

Pravesh Arjan (Son in law)

Grandchildren: Sahaana Aman Dholwani

Cremation: 11am, 5th May 2023 (Friday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves from residence 29, Jalan P3, Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur at 9.45am

Sukhmani Sahib will be held on Saturday, 13 May 2023 (Saturday), 10am to 11.30am at residence followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Path da Bhog: 14 May 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Ampang (Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2, KL). Antim Ardas at 12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Contact:

Amritpal 017 – 555 2415

Amanpreet 017 – 692 1642

Pravesh 018 – 966 2767

| Entry: 5 May 2023 | Source: Family

