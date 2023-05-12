Surrey gurdwara worker arrested after 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

Surrey police has arrested a 58-year old gurdwara employee for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year old girl in or around the Gurudwara Dukh Nivaran.

In a statement on an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault at a temple in the Newton area, Surrey RCMP said it received a report on May 4 that a 15-year-old female youth had been sexually assaulted at or in the area of the gurdwara located in the 15200-block of 68 Avenue.

Upon investigation by the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit, it said it has identified a suspect who was arrested the next day.

It said the 58-year-old male suspect has been released on conditions, including no contact with the victim and not to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16-year-old without another adult present.

It said the suspect is an employee at the temple, and the employer has been advised of the allegations and the conditions of his release. The investigation remains ongoing, and charges have not yet been laid.

“Our Special Victims Unit are leading this investigation, with support for the youth victim from Surrey Women’s Centre,” says Cpl. Sarbjit K Sangha, media relation officer of Surrey RCMP. “We urge anyone with information to come forward, as investigators continue to work to gather evidence and advance the investigation.”

