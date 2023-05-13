Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway: A heart gripping real life story

By Movie Walla | Movie Review |

The opening of the 130-minutes heart gripping drama of an immigrant mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system sets the scene of what is to come. It’s about a mother who is determined not to lose her two children – a three-year-old son and a 5-month old baby girl.

Inspired by a true story, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway captures the plight of Debika, her husband Aniruddha, and their children Shubha and Shuchi. Two members of the Norwegian Child Welfare Services removed Shubha and Shuchi from their house during one of their routine inspections.

This sets off a series of court room drama to win back the custody of her children.

Rani Mukerji, who plays the mother, is in her fine elements all through the movie. From scenes of a caring and loving mother to a raving angry mum about to lose her children. she played her part.

The Hindi movie, just released on Netflix, is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty’s book The Journey of a Mother. It captures the story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, her husband Anup, and their two kids who uprooted their lives and relocated to Norway in order to find work. In 2011, Norwegian Child Welfare Services took the kids away from their parents because as per the authorities, the children were not treated well.

