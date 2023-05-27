Law student aces Asean rising leaders programme

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

She harbours a deep-seated passion for human rights and social justice. And that calling brought Sulakhni Kaur Khosa face to face with an ex-member of a violent extremist group.

The 20-year-old law student at Universiti Malaya (UM) was selected as a delegate to represent Malaysia at the ASEAN Rising Leaders Programme held in Jakarta. There were 6,000 applicants vying to join the program funded by the US State Department, meant to prevent violence and promote peace.

“Interestingly, I got to educate fellow delegates about the Sikh culture, which was a novel experience for many,” she told Asia Samachar when asked to share her experience at the program.

Here, Sulakhni shares her experience.

Something About Me

I’m passionate about human rights and social justice. My firm belief lies in advocating for righteousness and using my skills and knowledge to positively impact a global scale.

In parallel with my academic pursuits, I work as a permanent research assistant at the North-South Initiative, an NGO committed to advancing social justice causes. I also spend my time tutoring children, an experience that has fostered my skills in leadership, mentorship, and communication.

As a student-athlete, I have passionately engaged in distance running and have recently embraced cycling. Currently, I am diligently training for the upcoming Powerman competition this June.

My Parents

I am fortunate to come from a supportive family. My father, Avtar Singh Khosa, is a successful self-made businessman with an impressive knack for sports, having recently participated in the Veterans Hockey World Cup in Capetown.

Matching my father’s vigour, my mother, Jasvinder Kaur, a devoted middle school teacher, shares a similar enthusiasm for sports and has completed five full marathons. Our family is completed by my younger brother, Prahlaad Singh, a recent graduate of the matriculation college of Selangor. Our relationship has always been fueled by a healthy sense of competition that constantly pushes me to achieve more.

My family is my pillar of strength, encouraging all my pursuits. Their unwavering determination and the philosophy of always finishing a race, regardless of how it starts, have been instrumental in shaping me.

Opportunity Unveiled

I was honoured to be selected as a delegate to represent Malaysia at the ASEAN Rising Leaders Programme held in Jakarta—the program funded by the US State Department to prevent violence and promote peace.

The application process through USAID was rigorous, involving a video pitch and essays outlining how my participation could contribute to the program’s success. A nerve-wracking online interview followed the shortlisting. The announcement of my selection amongst 6,000 applicants brought immense pride and relief.

Experience

The program addressed violent extremism and gender disparities in South-East Asian countries. I had the unique opportunity to attend informative lectures on these crucial topics, voice Malaysia’s challenges, and propose potential solutions.

Interestingly, I got to educate fellow delegates about the Sikh culture, which was a novel experience for many.

A poignant part of the program was an interview with an ex-member of a violent extremist group. Hearing about their journey before, during, and after radicalisation, and their struggles to reintegrate into society, was an eye-opening experience.

Unexpectedly, I was chosen as the President of the ASEAN regional network, despite being the youngest and having less professional experience than the other delegates, many of whom held PhDs or had several years of work experience.

Following my selection, I established an Instagram page, @sulakhnidoesthings, to document and share my experiences participating in such events.

Lessons Learned & Future Plans

The program reinforced the importance of knowledge and the need to stay updated with global happenings. Recognising the causes of gender disparities and long-term solutions for this issue were key takeaways.

The experience of beating out PhD holders and seasoned professionals to become the regional network’s president was incredibly gratifying and empowering.

Looking ahead, we plan to use our social media network to share digital creations post-programmes, offering insights from every ASEAN country. I am excited to be part of this effort and grateful for the chance to foster connectivity and knowledge sharing among the youth of ASEAN.

RELATED STORY:

“I am extremely ambitious,” says Thai law student Rasna (Asia Samachar, 29 Dec 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.