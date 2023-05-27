Dial Kaur d/o Tara Singh (1935 – 2023), Baba Bakala

In our hearts

forever and always

DIAL KAUR D/O LATE TARA SINGH

Wife of Late Mehar Singh (Baba Bakala)

7.12.1935 – 27.5.2023

Leaving behind:

Children & Spouse

Jasbir Singh & Baljit Kaur

Balvinder Singh & Jagdish Kaur

Grandchildren

Navinder Singh & spouse Sukhjeev Kaur

Shireender Kaur

Semreender Kaur

Dineshpal Singh

Eshweena Kaur

Keerat Kaur

Great Grandchild

Samaira Mehr Kaur

The funeral will be held at Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh on 28th May 2023 (Sunday) at 4p.m.

Cortege leaves the residence at No.3 , Solok Stadium 4, Ipoh Garden, Ipoh at 3pm

Navin 012 447 7919

Dinesh 011 2323 1596

| Entry: 27 May 2023 | Source: Family

