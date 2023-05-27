Dial Kaur d/o Tara Singh (1935 – 2023), Baba Bakala

In our hearts
forever and always
DIAL KAUR D/O LATE TARA SINGH
Wife of Late Mehar Singh (Baba Bakala)
7.12.1935 – 27.5.2023
Leaving behind:
Children & Spouse
Jasbir Singh & Baljit Kaur
Balvinder Singh & Jagdish Kaur
Grandchildren
Navinder Singh & spouse Sukhjeev Kaur
Shireender Kaur
Semreender Kaur
Dineshpal Singh
Eshweena Kaur
Keerat Kaur
Great Grandchild
Samaira Mehr Kaur
The funeral will be held at Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh on 28th May 2023 (Sunday) at 4p.m.
Cortege leaves the residence at No.3 , Solok Stadium 4, Ipoh Garden, Ipoh at 3pm
Navin 012 447 7919
Dinesh 011 2323 1596
| Entry: 27 May 2023 | Source: Family
