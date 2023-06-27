Kalapani: Role of Punjabis in freedom struggle

The book “Kalapani: Punjabis’ Role in Freedom Struggle”, authored by Jagtar Singh (left) and Gurdarshan Singh Bahia

A newly published book aims to set right the prevalent thinking when one considers the role of the Punjabis in the freedom struggle movement in India.

‘Kalapani: Punjabis’ Role in Freedom Struggle’, released on June 10, calls for due recognition of the role of Punjabis.

The book, written by journalist and author Jagtar Singh and researcher Gurdarshan Singh Bahia, also carries what is said to be the first-ever comprehensive list of Punjabi freedom fighters who were sentenced to transportation (Kalapani) and detained in Andaman suffering brutal torture that came to be known as the Living Hell.

“This is about changing prevalent narrative,” tweets co-author Jagtar about the book published by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In background information shared at the SGPC social media platforms, it is noted that the number of Punjabi political prisoners in Cellular Jail on this penal settlement was not only the highest at one stage, but these Babas from the Ghadr Party successfully struggled hard to end the tortuous hard labour that this jail was notorious for. Baba Chattar Singh was confined to a cage in his cell for more than three years. Several other freedom fighters died in this struggle in jail.

The book points out that while the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 is treated as the First War of Independence, it was Bhai Maharaj Singh who was the first to confront the colonial rulers in 1849 itself when the Sikh Empire was annexed after the Second Anglo-Sikh War.

A number of Punjabi soldiers rebelled against the British Raj from time to time till 1940 and several of them were hanged. The book demands that they must be declared as freedom fighters and their valiant struggle for freedom must be recorded in the annals of their regiments for the posterity to draw inspiration from them. It has been pointed out that while the contribution of these freedom fighters remains neglected, the loyalty to defend the British Raj symbolized by the highest bravery award that is Victoria Cross is hailed.

Ghadr Party was the first to give a call for complete freedom in 1913, years before the Congress. The flag of the Ghadr party was the first to flutter on Indian soil. Hundreds of Ghadr Party activists had returned to Punjab from abroad to organise a rebellion. It was the Ghadr Party activists who changed the narrative of the notorious Cellular Jail in Andaman. Rather than Congress, the credit for raising the slogan of complete freedom should go to the Ghadr Party.

The Cellular Jail narrative is an example of how the contribution of Punjab has been overlooked. The focus even in the light and sound program staged in the jail premises every evening is on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar whose cell is the only one that has been earmarked despite the fact that he wrote several apology letters to the colonial rulers from there. The issue is not focused on Savarkar but lack of due recognition of the struggle by the Punjabi freedom fighters.

Master Chattar Singh being kept in a cage in his cell for more than three years was unprecedented in the history of this jail. That cell must be earmarked in case that block exists. The struggle of the Ghadrites in Cellular Jail must be highlighted.

There is another horror story. The atrocities during the Japanese occupation must be probed. The administration of these islands was with the Azad Hind Government headed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose after December 1943, although formally from a few days later. Dr. Diwan Singh Kalepani attained martyrdom on January 14, 1944 days after the unfurling of tricolour at Port Blair by Netaji on December 30. He was the first martyr after Andaman and Nicobar was declared the first free Indian territory after an occupation by the Japanese and handed over to Azad Hind Government.

So far as the role of Punjab in the freedom struggle in the context of Cellular Jail is concerned, the history of that period must be rewritten as the contribution of the Punjabis is not some myth but supported by hard facts. This glorious role of Punjab must be recognised at the national level.

At least one island needs to be named after Dr. Diwan Singh Kalepani, according to a call made in the write-up shared at the SGPC portal. Similarly, it added that some roads must be named after freedom fighters from Punjab in Cellular Jail. Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna was president of the Ghadr Party. One of the roads in Port Blair should be named as Bhakna Marg.

It also said that the script of the Light and Sound program should be rewritten to balance the narrative. The history of this valiant struggle by the Punjabis must be included in textbooks at various levels to make the younger generation aware of this glorious chapter of Punjab during colonial rule.

