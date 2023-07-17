Karnail Singh Jhudge @ Pritam Singh (1935 – 2023), Ex KTM Sentul

KARNAIL SINGH JHUDGE @ PRITAM SINGH S/O LATE SARJA SINGH (EX KTM SENTUL)

14.2.1935 – 16.7.2023

Village: Bhajauli

Wife: Late Jaspal Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Jesbinder Kaur

Surinder Kaur

Gurvinder Kaur / Kashvinder Singh Khosa @ Kassh

Grandchildren:

Avinaash Singh Khosa

Tvryan Singh Khosa

Please join us as we send him on his farewell/cremation, on 17 July 2023, at 4pm at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Last respects will be held from 2pm to 4 pm at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium

Path da Bhog: 29 July 2023, from 5pm to 7pm, at Gudwara Sahib Mainduab, Pudu, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: Kassh 016 223 0759

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 17 July 2023 | Source: Family

