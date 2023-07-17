Bhangra night at Asia Pacific University (APU)

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Students from the Asia Pacific University (APU) are all pumped up for the Bollywood and Bhangra Night 2023 on Aug 4 (6.30pm onwards).

The event, organised by the Asia Pacific University Punjabi Cultural Society (APCS), promises vibrant and electrifying performances. Asia Samachar is the event media partner.

The cultural celebration aims to bring together students, local residents and cultural enthusiasts under one roof to celebrate the rich Punjabi heritage through music, dance, and food.

Themed “Punjabian Di Shaan”, participants are asked to come dressed in their best outfits.

Tickets are piced at RM25. Click here to register.

