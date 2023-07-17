Silanda Singh s/o Nand Singh (1948 – 2023), Seri Kembangan

SILANDA SINGH S/O NAND SINGH

10.2.1948 – 17.7.2023

Village: Mari Mustafa

Wife: Jaspreet Kaur

Son: Jeswinder Paul Singh

Grandchildren: Ranveer Singh, Hansveer Singh

Siblings:

Harbans Kaur (Kana)

Harbhajan Kaur (Munni)

Nalnek Singh (Nek)

Gurdev Singh ( Polen)

Gurinderjit Singh (Tanny)

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 17 July 2023 (Monday) at 1pm Jalan Loke Yew Cremtorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 22 July 2023 (Saturday), from 10 am – 12 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shaapa), Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Jeswinder 017 682 2022 (son)

Lally -012 353 3219 (niece)

Raveena – 014 324 3052 (niece)

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

Entry: 17 July 2023 | Source: Family

