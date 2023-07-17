Dato Amar Singh Sandhu (1937 – 2023), Formerly Jerantut and Termerloh

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

DATO’ AMAR SINGH SANDHU S/O LATE BESHAN SINGH SANDHU

14.10.1937 – 17.7.2023

Former President Malaysian Gurdwara Council

Former President Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji Melaka Memorial Society

Former Chairman MIC Jerantut

Former Secretary Persatuan Bekas-Bekas Polis Pahang

Former Councillor Majlis Daerah Jerantut

& loving Nanaji

Village: Wariah, Amritsar

(Formerly Jerantut and Temerloh)

Wife: Datin Amar Kor d/o Late Basant Singh

Daughters and Spouses:

Gurmeet Kaur Sandhu / Khushvinder Singh Sidhu Brar

Sarbjeet Kaur Sandhu / Karamjit Singh Bhullar

Datin Sarvinder Kaur Sandhu / Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu

Manjit Kaur Sandhu / Charan Singh Randhawa

Harmeet Kaur Sandhu / Ranjit Singh Sekhon

Parvinder Kaur Sandhu / Hari Singh Rai

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

Shri Akhand Path Sahib will be held

Arambh @ 9am, 27th of July (Thursday).

Path Da Bhog @ 12 noon, 29th of July (Saturday) 2023

at Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Ulu Kelang

Contact Details:

Parvinder Kaur +6013 665 9693

Hari Singh Rai – +6016 877 7748

Please treat this as a personal invite

| Entry: 17 July 2023; Updated: 19 July 2023 | Source: Family

