Dato Amar Singh Sandhu (1937 – 2023), Formerly Jerantut and Termerloh

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)
DATO’ AMAR SINGH SANDHU S/O LATE BESHAN SINGH SANDHU
14.10.1937 – 17.7.2023
Former President Malaysian Gurdwara Council
Former President Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji Melaka Memorial Society
Former Chairman MIC Jerantut
Former Secretary Persatuan Bekas-Bekas Polis Pahang
Former Councillor Majlis Daerah Jerantut
& loving Nanaji
Village: Wariah, Amritsar
(Formerly Jerantut and Temerloh)
Wife: Datin Amar Kor d/o Late Basant Singh
Daughters and Spouses:
Gurmeet Kaur Sandhu / Khushvinder Singh Sidhu Brar
Sarbjeet Kaur Sandhu / Karamjit Singh Bhullar
Datin Sarvinder Kaur Sandhu / Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu
Manjit Kaur Sandhu / Charan Singh Randhawa
Harmeet Kaur Sandhu / Ranjit Singh Sekhon
Parvinder Kaur Sandhu / Hari Singh Rai
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.
Shri Akhand Path Sahib will be held
Arambh @ 9am, 27th of July (Thursday).
Path Da Bhog @ 12 noon, 29th of July (Saturday) 2023
at Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Ulu Kelang
Contact Details:
Parvinder Kaur +6013 665 9693
Hari Singh Rai – +6016 877 7748
Please treat this as a personal invite
