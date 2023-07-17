SWAN goes baking cake

Charan Kaur showing the way at SWAN’s baking session on July 16, 2023 – Photo: SWAN Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

More than 40 participants attended a baking session by Charan Kaur organised by the Sikh Women’s Awareness Network Malaysia (SWAN) and the women’s wing of the Subang gurdwara yesterday.

SWAN, a Malaysian registered Sikh women’s organisation, was set up in April 2004. Its objective is to create awareness on various issues to bring about changing attitudes for the betterment of society. It does this by empowering women and enhancing their perspectives in life through talks and workshops and improving women’s livelihoods via skilled training.

