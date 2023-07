Dalip Singh @ Terbang Singh (1948 – 2023), Batu Caves

DALIP SINGH S/O HARCHAND SINGH

(KNOWN AS A TERBANG SINGH)

29.12.1948 – 17.7.2023

Village: (Moga)

Wife: Sarjit Kaur @ Jita

Children / Spouses:

Balwinder Kaur (Daughter)

Danny (Son in law)

Daljit Singh (Son)

Jasmit kaur (Daughter in law)

Hardeep Singh (son)

Paramjit Kaur (daughter in law)

Harvin Kaur (daughter)

Sivjeet Singh (son in law)

Lakwinderjit Kaur (daughter)

Grandchildren:

Ajay

Suraj

Tanveer singh

Tejeshveer singh

Ikparijeet Kaur

Gurbanijit kaur

Cortège leaves residence at No 4, Jalan SM 5A, Taman Sunway Batu Caves, 68100 Batu Caves Selangor at 1:30pm on 18 July 2023 (Tuesday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 4:00pm, 18 July 2023 (Tuesday) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 23 July 2023 (Sunday), from 10:00am to 12:00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

Contact:

012 315 2312 (Rita)

017 787 0714 (Hardeep)

012 267 2580 (Sivjeet)

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 17 July 2023 | Source: Family

