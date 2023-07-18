Malaysian tax chief speaks at Sikh chamber forum

IRB CEO Nizom speaking at a World Sikh Chamber of Commerce Malaysia Chapter forum, moderated by Harvindar Singh

The chief of the Inland Revenue Board Malaysia (IRB) spoke about e-invoicing and a number of other initiatives undertaken by the tax authority at a forum organised by the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce Malaysia Chapter (WSCCM).

The event was held at the Asia Pacific University (APU) campus in Kuala Lumpur.

In a social media media entry, IRB CEO Mohd Nizom Sairi wrote: “Some background check revealed the belief behind the setting up of this chamber, which is based on the principles of omnipreneurship, taking on an entrepreneurial approach to every aspect of life, including business, family and community. Their visionary concept of balancing “Earning, Sharing and Sustaining” is definitely in line with the principles of the sustainable development goals, of which taxation plays a major role.”

The event included a forum moderated by Harvindar Singh, a council member of the Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia and a partner at Harvey & Associates.

WSCCM president Jalbir Singh Riar said the chamber aims to expand the reach of Sikh businesses through strategic partnerships.

“We gather here today under the banner of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce Malaysia, an organization dedicated to advancing the interests and aspirations of Sikh businesses,” said Jalbir, a partner at Ernst & Young.

IRB CEO Nizom at a World Sikh Chamber of Commerce Malaysia Chapter forum at APU, Kuala Lumpur on July 18, 2023

