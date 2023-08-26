In Loving Memory: Sardar Sarjit Singh (PPN) (1944 – 2022), Ex-TNB

Khale Avae Nanka Sade Uthee Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਿਹ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਿਹ ॥੧॥

SARDAR SARJIT SINGH A/L MOHAN SINGH (PPN) (EX-TNB)

9.9.1944 – 1.10.2022

A gentle, loving husband and father, adoring and devoted grandfather, and a warm and benevolent soul to all who knew him. In loving memories, you shall continue to stay with us forevermore. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Wife: Helen Henry

Children / Spouse

Anita Kaur / Kuldeep Singh Bedi

Dr Amreeta K. Sarjit

Grandchildren:

Haresh Singh Bedi

Gorav Singh Bedi

Forever will be loved and cherished by his Wife, Daughters, Son in Law, Grandchildren, Siblings & In Laws, Cousins, Nephews & Nieces, a Host of Relatives & Great Friends.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

1st Barsi

9 September 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00am – 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Kirtan & Sehaj Paath da Bhog

Guru Ka Langgar will be served

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact:

Kuldeep Singh Bedi (016 – 451 4581)

Anita Kaur (016 – 222 1006)

Entry: 26 Aug 2023

