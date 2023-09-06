Digital marketer Nerin Kaur dazzles Mrs World Malaysia

Meet the second runner-up of Mrs World Malaysia 2023, the 31-year-old who hails from Kuala Lipis, Pahang

Nerin Kaur emerges second runner-up at Mrs World Malaysia 2023 – Photo: MWM

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Digital marketer Nerin Kaur has emerged as the second runner-up at the Mrs World Malaysia 2023 pageant competition. The 31-year-old hails from Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

“I think the biggest lesson for me is to believe in myself, stay focussed and don’t let anyone doubt you. When you do your best, it will shine and people will see it,” she tells Asia Samachar.

Nerin has a Bachelor of Business and Commerce (BBusCom), Finance and Marketing from Monash University Malaysia.

Born in Kuala Lipis, she grew up in Raub Pahang, another small town in Pahang. Her father, Kirpal Singh Sardool Singh, previously operated an electric and electronic repair shop in town. He is now retired. Her mother Amarjit Kaur Shamir Singh is a homemaker.

Her entrepreneur husband, Eshween Manjit Gill, 31, runs three restaurants and three pharmacies.

Seremban-based entrepreneur, Vanishaantini MM Pellayrameas, 27, emerged as the Mrs World Malaysia 2023, taking home RM10,000 cash, a jewellery set worth RM25,000 and an all-expenses paid trip to represent Malaysia at the Mrs World contest in Las Vegas in January 2024.

TV producer, presenter and singer Laxmi Baker, 44, was the first runner-up while sports medicine doctor Dr Malini Karupiah, 44, the third runner-up. Both of them come from Ipoh, Perak.

Mrs World Malaysia 2023 winner Vanishaantini MM Pellayrameas (middle) flanked by first runner-up Laxmi Baker (right) and second runner-up Nerin Kaur – Photo: MWM

RELATED STORY:

