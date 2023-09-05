Manjit Singh (Yahoo) (1969 – 2023), Taman Samundra, Batu Caves

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

MANJIT SINGH S/O SUKHDER SINGH (Yahoo)

10.3.1969 – 5.9.2023

Taman Samundra, Batu Caves

Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2023

Sadly missed and forever remembered by:

Mother: Sarjit Kaur

Father: Late Sukhder Singh

Wife: Late Gurleep Kaur

Daughters: Jaspreet Kaur, Manpreet Kaur

Sons: Manmeet Singh, Simretjit Singh

Son-in law: Jagveen Singh

Sisters, Brothers, Bro-in-Laws, Sis-in-Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.

Last respects: 6th September 2023 from 11:00am to 12:30pm followed by cremation at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA PHOG will be held on 16th September 2023, from 9:30 am to 12:00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

For futher enquiries contact:

Sukhwinder (Bob): 012 – 204 0653

Sanjit: 012 – 602 7977

Manmeet (Kedu): 014 – 932 2216

Amrit (Mat): 017 – 329 3979

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

Entry: 5 Sept 2023

