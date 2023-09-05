Manjit Singh (Yahoo) (1969 – 2023), Taman Samundra, Batu Caves

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||
Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)
MANJIT SINGH S/O SUKHDER SINGH (Yahoo)
10.3.1969 – 5.9.2023
Taman Samundra, Batu Caves
Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2023
Sadly missed and forever remembered by:
Mother: Sarjit Kaur
Father: Late Sukhder Singh
Wife: Late Gurleep Kaur
Daughters: Jaspreet Kaur, Manpreet Kaur
Sons: Manmeet Singh, Simretjit Singh
Son-in law: Jagveen Singh
Sisters, Brothers, Bro-in-Laws, Sis-in-Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.
Last respects: 6th September 2023 from 11:00am to 12:30pm followed by cremation at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur
PATH DA PHOG will be held on 16th September 2023, from 9:30 am to 12:00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
For futher enquiries contact:
Sukhwinder (Bob): 012 – 204 0653
Sanjit: 012 – 602 7977
Manmeet (Kedu): 014 – 932 2216
Amrit (Mat): 017 – 329 3979
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
Entry: 5 Sept 2023
