Panjabi movie Mastaney comes to Seremban

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Event | Malaysia: Gurdwara Sahib Seremban brings Panjabi movie MASTANEY to the capital of Negeri Sembilan on Sept 9, 2023 (Saturday).

The movie, well received globally, will be screened at a discounted price of RM15 at TGV Jusco Seremban 2 at 3pm.

Mastaney is set against the backdrop of the 18th century showcases the captivating journey of Sikh rebellions and the significant role they played in shaping history.

To book tickets, Giani Sukhpal Singh @ 01127282624

