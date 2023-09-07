Balbeer Singh (Bir) (1956 – 2023), Selayang Baru

It is with great sorrow that we inform you that Balbeer Singh (Bir) S/O Inder Singh has returned to HIS heavenly abode at 10.45pm on Wednesday, 6th September 2023.

BALBEER SINGH (BIR) S/O INDER SINGH

27.10.1956 – 6.9.2023

Wife: Harwenther Kaur d/o Jangir Singh (Raub)

Children / Spouses:

Simranjit Singh Kenth (son) & Balwinder Kaur Jasjit Singh Kenth (son) & Saveera Kaur

Grandchildren:

Aashikah Kaur Kenth Pritika Kaur Kenth Gaganjit Singh Kenth

Cortege leaves residence at No 28, Jalan 1B, Selayang Baru, 68100, Baru Caves, Selangor at 1pm, 7 Sept 2023 (Thursday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 7 Sept 2023 (Thursday), at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

For further enquiries contact:

Simranjit 018 – 231 9015

Jasjit 018 – 236 3600

In our hearts, always & forever.

| Entry: 7 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

