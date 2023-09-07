Baldev Singh Gill (1962 – 2023), Kampung Pandan

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

BALDEV SINGH GILL S/O B. PRADHAMAN SINGH GILL (Kampung Pandan)

30 January 1962 – 6 September 2023

Passed away peacefully on 6th September 2023

Sadly missed and forever remembered by:

Mother: Late Manjit Kaur

Father: Late B. Pradhaman Singh Gill

Daughter: Belinda Kaur Gill

Brothers: Late Dr Baljit Singh Gill, Dr Balvinder Singh Gill

Sukhmani Sahib prayers followed by cremation on 9th September 2023 (Saturday), from 11.00am to 12:30pm, at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA PHOG will be held on 23th September 2023 , from 9:30 am to 12:00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement

For futher enquiries contact:

Dr Balvinder Singh Gill: 012 – 6819001

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

Entry: 7 Sept 2023

