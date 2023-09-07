Baldev Singh Gill (1962 – 2023), Kampung Pandan

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||
Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)
BALDEV SINGH GILL S/O B. PRADHAMAN SINGH GILL (Kampung Pandan)
30 January 1962 – 6 September 2023
Passed away peacefully on 6th September 2023
Sadly missed and forever remembered by:
Mother: Late Manjit Kaur
Father: Late B. Pradhaman Singh Gill
Daughter: Belinda Kaur Gill
Brothers: Late Dr Baljit Singh Gill, Dr Balvinder Singh Gill
Sukhmani Sahib prayers followed by cremation on 9th September 2023 (Saturday), from 11.00am to 12:30pm, at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur
PATH DA PHOG will be held on 23th September 2023 , from 9:30 am to 12:00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement
For futher enquiries contact:
Dr Balvinder Singh Gill: 012 – 6819001
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 7 Sept 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here