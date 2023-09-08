Sachdave Singh: Living overseas just wasn’t my path

Engineer Sachdave Singh – Photo: Gamuda Land

By Gamuda Land | Malaysia |

“Some people raise their eyebrows when they hear that I graduated from UC Berkeley and yet chose to return to Malaysia for work.

‘Why not earn in US Dollars, right?’ they say. But the truth is, seeing my parents age with each visit back home was an emotional wake-up call for me. It hit me hard that time spent with family is precious and won’t wait for anyone. Living overseas just wasn’t my path, and even though I don’t come from a well-off family, being home outweighs money or prestige. Besides, I was fortunate to land a job as a software engineer at a top MNC here.

“In just two years, I’ve made a difference, such as working on sustainable initiatives that has revolutionized our company’s tree-planting efforts. It’s been so successful here that our counterparts in Vietnam are also adopting the app. That gives me a sense of accomplishment I can’t describe. I get to contribute to my company, the environment, and most importantly, my homeland. I know my parents are proud of me, even if they don’t say it out loud. For me, the choice to return is clear: this is where I belong, among people I love, doing work that matters, in a place that’s close to my heart.”

Dave, an overseas graduate, discovers that some things are more valuable than a paycheck in a foreign currency. Back home, he’s found a rewarding career and the irreplaceable joy of family. He’s a testament to the pull of home and the diverse opportunities that exist right where his heart is, Malaysia.

Text and photo: Gamuda Land Facebook (This text has been shortened and paraphrased based on our interview with Dave. Photos were shot at Menara Gamuda)

Engineer Sachdave Singh – Photo: Gamuda Land

RELATED STORY:

My struggle to become a software engineer (Asia Samachar, 8 May 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here