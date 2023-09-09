In Loving Memory: Manjeev Singh (1981 – 2022), Kampung Pandan

MANJEEV SINGH S/O REGINDER SINGH & LATE SATVINDER KAUR

3.10.1981 – 11.10.2022

Wife: Maninder Kaur d/o Harjit Singh and Late Jaginda Kaur (Sunway)

Children:

Jaydeep Singh

Ishleen Kaur

Mandeep Singh

Sajveer Singh

Paath Da Phog: 1 Oct 2023 (Sunday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

6.30am – 8.30am Asa di Vaar

9.30am – 12.00pm Kirtan followed by Path Da Bhog

A very cheerful and loving son, brother, father and husband. Always with a smile on the face.

Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Papa, you are the best papa ever. We miss you always.

Contact:

Reginder Singh 013 300 700

Maninder Kaur 012 687 2813

| Entry: 9 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

