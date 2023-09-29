Gurmit Singh s/o Harbans Singh (1947 – 2023)

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved father.

GURMIT SINGH S/O HARBANS SINGH

Age: 76 years old

He passed away peacefully on the 29th of September 2023. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the family.

Late wife: Jendaur Kaur d/o Inder Singh

Below are the details for last respects

LAST RESPECTS:

Sunday – 1st October 2023 (3pm – 10pm)

Monday – 2nd October 2023 (10 am – 10 pm)

Address: Parlour N10 (Agate) Nirvana 2, Nirvana Center KL (16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Bukit Seputeh, 50460 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur)

FUNERAL AND CREMATION: 3rd October 2023

We will depart Nirvana 2 to PJCCA Crematorium (Kampung Tunku) at 12.30pm.

PATH DA BHOG: 7th October 2023 (Saturday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gudwara Sahib Titiwangsa

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

Join us for a celebration of his beautiful life.

For Details Contact:

Pat – +6012-7551433

Darmin – +6012-3139174

Clare – +6017-3931348

Lavin – +6012-3949714

Entry: 29 Sept 2023

