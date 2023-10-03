Mata Jeet Kaur (1940 – 2023), Port Klang

Ghaley Aave Nanka Sade UtThee Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA JEET KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR JASWANT SINGH

14.12.1940 – 3.10.2023

(83 Years)

Village: Dhanauri

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the departure of our beloved mother on 3rd October 2023

Last respects at 12.00pm, 4th October 2023 (Wednesday) at 868B, Jalan Besar Pandamaran, Pelabuhan Klang.

Cortage leaves residence at 2.00pm and crematorium is at Bliss Garden Crematorium, Setia Alam at 3.00pm, 4th October 2023 (Wednesday)

For further details, please contact:

Harnaik Singh – 016 323 1521

Tarlochn Singh (Torchie) – 017 881 7889

Dr. Avthar Singh – 012 311 1769

| Entry: 3 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

